We invite you to gather for Sunrise & the Spirit of ’76, a special program and reception honoring the ideals, sacrifices, and stories that shaped our nation.

This morning program will feature traditional Fife and Drum Corps presentation featuring musicians in period inspired attire, flag ceremony, brief talk "Centre County's Ties to the American Revolution" by Roger Williams, coffee & snacks and the exhibition "When Past Is Prologue," featuring Revolutionary War-era artifacts from the collection of Richard Pencek.

Full details and RSVP link at CentreHistory.com