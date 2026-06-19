Sunrise & the Spirit of ’76
Sunrise & the Spirit of ’76
We invite you to gather for Sunrise & the Spirit of ’76, a special program and reception honoring the ideals, sacrifices, and stories that shaped our nation.
This morning program will feature traditional Fife and Drum Corps presentation featuring musicians in period inspired attire, flag ceremony, brief talk "Centre County's Ties to the American Revolution" by Roger Williams, coffee & snacks and the exhibition "When Past Is Prologue," featuring Revolutionary War-era artifacts from the collection of Richard Pencek.
Full details and RSVP link at CentreHistory.com
Centre Furnace Mansion
RSVP required
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Historical Society
(814) 234-4779
info@centrecountyhistory.org
Centre Furnace Mansion
1001 E. College Ave.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142344779
info@centrecountyhistory.org