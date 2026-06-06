Campus and community members are invited to celebrate the longest days of the year with live music, summer greenery and farm-fresh flavors at the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm. The eighth annual Summer Solstice Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 6-8 p.m. on the farm. The celebration is free and open to the public, with the option to purchase food on site.

The Ross Student Farm is near the intersection of Big Hollow and Fox Hollow roads. Location details and directions can be found at https://www.studentfarm.psu.edu/find-the-farm/. Guests may park in the paved lot next to the farm for the posted hourly rate.

If special parking accommodation is needed, please email studentfarm@psu.edu ahead of time. A free event bus will be shuttling guests to and from the farm throughout the evening, with pickup and drop off conveniently located at the bus pullout near the Creamery.

Guests are invited to try food from local food trucks, including Farmstead Fusion and Real Tase 570, with both menus featuring fresh Student Farm produce! Students can also enjoy a free dessert coupon. And while you’re eating delicious food, enjoy live music from a local band right on the farm lawn!

Attendees are also welcome to take part in several craft and activity stations that will be running, including the popular Sun Tea making and tasting table.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted by the food trucks. Cash or check will be accepted for Student Farm Club merchandise.

“Our Summer Solstice event is a great laid-back summer evening activity to attend,” said Sarah Landauer, Community Outreach Specialist. “Everyone in the community is welcome to come relax on the farm and enjoy crafting, food, and live music.”

Guests are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, sun protection, a picnic blanket or lawn chair to sit on and sturdy shoes. The farm also would like to note that pets are not permitted to prevent damage to food crops currently in production. Casual tours of the farm will be offered throughout the evening.

In the case of inclement weather conditions, guests should check the Student Farm Facebook and Instagram pages for updates. Additional summer events for the community are also viewable on the Student Farm Facebook and Instagram pages.