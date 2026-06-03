Summer Institute on Contemporary Art: (re)Generative Work: Exploring Generative Processes, Co-creation, and Creative Labor

The Summer Institute on Contemporary Art (SICA) is a professional development institute for PreK–12 art teachers organized by the Penn State School of Visual Arts. This year’s focus considers how teaching and learning in the arts informs U.N. Sustainable Development Goal 8: “Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all.” Exploration pathways will consider impacts to creative labor, teaching professions, and emerging paradigms of co-creation through art-making. This program is free for area K–12 art educators, but advanced registration is required. Act 48 credits are sponsored by PAEA. For questions about SICA, please contact Aaron Knochel at adk176@psu.edu.

Free; advanced registration required. Register for the SICA Workshop at: https://sites.psu.edu/sica/2026-summer-institute/registration/