The State College Zine Fair, an artist-led event hosted by local and student zine and indie comic publishers, is planning their first annual vendor fair. The zine fair is scheduled for Friday, April 2, 2027 at 3Dots Downtown and will coincide with the start of the Downtown Improvement District’s First Friday events.

The fair strives to showcase self-published art and culture in an inclusive, community-focused marketplace. Attendees can expect to find local and regional zinesters, comics, artists, writers, bookmakers, small press, do-it-yourself prints, and other one-of-a-kind work. Creators can apply to participate as vendors starting on December 2, 2026, via a link on the fair’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/statecollegezinefair. The fair has a strict policy banning Ai-generated submissions and will include a swap table that is open to all.