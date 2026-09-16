Please consider participating in and/or supporting the State College CROP Hunger walk. Sign up to walk, join/start a team, and/or provide a financial donation at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/chw/event/statecollegepa

Or just come out October 18 to Grace Lutheran Church to join in the fun. 25% of the walk proceeds goes to support the State College Food Bank and the rest is distributed to help hungry people around the world.

Registration/check-in will start at 1:30 pm and the 5K walk that loops around downtown State College will start at 2 pm.

The walk also needs volunteers to join the planning committee. More information about volunteer opportunities is available at https://volunteercentrecounty.org/partner/crop-hunger-walk

