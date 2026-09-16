State College CROP Hunger Walk
State College CROP Hunger Walk
Please consider participating in and/or supporting the State College CROP Hunger walk. Sign up to walk, join/start a team, and/or provide a financial donation at https://events.crophungerwalk.org/chw/event/statecollegepa
Or just come out October 18 to Grace Lutheran Church to join in the fun. 25% of the walk proceeds goes to support the State College Food Bank and the rest is distributed to help hungry people around the world.
Registration/check-in will start at 1:30 pm and the 5K walk that loops around downtown State College will start at 2 pm.
The walk also needs volunteers to join the planning committee. More information about volunteer opportunities is available at https://volunteercentrecounty.org/partner/crop-hunger-walk
Grace Lutheran Church.
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Church World Service
Artist Group Info
ckrossi@comcast.net
Grace Lutheran Church.
205 South Garner StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
churchoffice@glcpa.org