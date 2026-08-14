St. Severin Church -151st annual Cooper Picnic
St. Severin Church -151st annual Cooper Picnic
151st Annual St. Severin Church Cooper Picnic: BBQ Chicken or ham dinners - eat in or take out. Burgers, fries' hotdogs and soda and more! Fun for all ages! Come out and join us and make 151st a picnic one to remember! Chinese auction, white elephant booth, funnel cakes, shakes, hayrides, games and much more.
Music at 2:00 PM featuring the Moore Brothers Band- playing 3 free shows. Hope to see you there!
Also- 175th anniversary of the historic old log church! A National site.
St. Severin Catholic Church, Parish Center- Route 53 Drifting, PA
meal tickets sold in Parish hall
12:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
St. Severin Church ( Parish Center)
(814) 553-9629
keane03@msn.com
St. Severin Catholic Church, Parish Center- Route 53 Drifting, PA
6786 Kylertown-Drifting HighwayDrifting , Pennsylvania
(814) 345-6665