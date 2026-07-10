St. John's Orthodox Church Annual Picnic
St. John's Orthodox Church Annual Picnic
Come on out to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church annual Church picnic. A family friendly fun filled day! Enjoy ethnic foods, and baked goods, Chicken BBQ or roast beef dinners, kid friendly foods and a cash bar! Dj playing all day, Bingo, yards games for kids and adults, auction booth and a raffle with great prizes pulled at 6 pm!
St. John's picnic grounds (behind the Carpathian Club)
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church
(814)-404-8928
stjohnshawkrun@gmail.com
St. John's picnic grounds (behind the Carpathian Club)
129 Fulton StreetHawk Run, Pennsylvania 16840
814-404-8928
stjohnshawkrun@gmail.com