Sruti Sarathy & Akshay Anantapadmanabhan

Internationally acclaimed violinist, vocalist, and composer Sruti Sarathy joins celebrated South Indian percussionist Akshay Anantapadmanabhan for a rare duo performance showcasing the depth, virtuosity, and expressive beauty of Carnatic music. Both artists are among the leading voices of their generation, with performances spanning major festivals and concert halls across India, Europe, and North America, as well as collaborations that bridge Indian classical music with jazz, contemporary composition, and global traditions.

Together, they create an intimate musical dialogue where soaring violin and voice intertwine with the intricate rhythmic language of the mridangam. Rooted in centuries-old tradition while alive with improvisation and spontaneous interaction, this performance offers a compelling glimpse into one of the world's most sophisticated and vibrant classical music traditions.