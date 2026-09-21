Spring 2027 Internship Recruitment Closes

The Palmer is recruiting Spring 2027 interns to help activate the museum through collections research, creative projects, engaging programs, and more. Spring semester internships are offered across museum departments with the goal of providing educational and practical experience in a professional setting. Internships require a commitment of 8–10 hours per week. Exact work schedules follow the academic calendar and can be flexible to accommodate class needs. Schedules will be set with supervisors at the beginning of each semester. Some evening and weekend shifts may be required for certain assignments.