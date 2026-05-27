SpotlightPA presents "Local News Matters !"

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-profit, non-partisan news source covering Harrisburg and statewide issues. Dave Abruzzese works with their State College Bureau. Dave will speak on their work in the broader context of local news and democracy. “The decline of local journalism matters for civic engagement and government accountability, and Spotlight’s model is working to fill some of those gaps across Pennsylvania and here in north-central PA.” Come join LWVCC to hear about Spotlight PA, and have your questions answered.

League of Women Voters of Centre County is sponsoring this event. We hope this community event will help voters learn about a new source of local journalism, and how to support it. The Lodge Conference Room is located above Calvary Harvest Fields Church.