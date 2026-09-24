Spoken Word Performance and Poetry Reading
Spoken Word Performance and Poetry Reading
Lock Haven Fringe Fest welcomes Amirah Jennah, poet and writer, as she brings truth to the stage and speaks from the soul. She explores issues of life, love, hurt, healing, compassion, equality,. racism and redemption. She creates an experience that endures after the last word. Amirah is a Philadelphia-based writer, and has performed at many spoken word and poetry competitions. The event is free and open to the public. Her topics are for mature audiences. Lock Haven Fringe is a non-profit event designed to increase access to theatre, literature and art. Event venue is Avenue 209 Coffee House on Bellefonte Ave in Lock Haven (Clinton County). Visit www.lockhavenfringe.com for details.
Avenue 209 Coffee House
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lock Haven Fringe
5704948098
absolutelyinfo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Amira Jennah
fschulze@comcast.net
Avenue 209 Coffee House
209 Bellefonte AvenueLock Haven, Pennsylvania 17745
5707486738
avenue209coffee@gmail.com