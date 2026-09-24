Spoken Word Performance and Poetry Reading

Lock Haven Fringe Fest welcomes Amirah Jennah, poet and writer, as she brings truth to the stage and speaks from the soul. She explores issues of life, love, hurt, healing, compassion, equality,. racism and redemption. She creates an experience that endures after the last word. Amirah is a Philadelphia-based writer, and has performed at many spoken word and poetry competitions. The event is free and open to the public. Her topics are for mature audiences. Lock Haven Fringe is a non-profit event designed to increase access to theatre, literature and art. Event venue is Avenue 209 Coffee House on Bellefonte Ave in Lock Haven (Clinton County). Visit www.lockhavenfringe.com for details.