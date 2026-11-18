“Explorations: The Penn State Emeritus Academy Lecture Series” is open to the public and features the ongoing intellectual contributions of Penn State’s esteemed emeritus faculty.

Architects are tasked with designing spaces to accommodate people and the things they do within buildings. There are, however, buildings that benefit from containing spaces no one ever occupies. The Recreation Building, “Rec Hall,” on the University Park campus is such a building, and this helps to explain why it is so popular as a place to watch Penn State’s athletes compete.

Dan Willis is a practicing architect and former professor and department head of Penn State’s Department of Architecture. Among his publications are *The Emerald City and Other Essays on the Architectural Imagination* (1999). He is also the designer of the 1999 renovation to the main gymnasium of Rec Hall.

Location: Penn State Outreach Building, Rooms 121 G&H, 100 Innovation Blvd., University Park, or Online via Zoom

