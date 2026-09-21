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Southern Tier Symphony

Southern Tier Symphony

Southern Tier Symphony will present "A Night at the Movies" on Saturday, October 3rd, at 7:30pm at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University. This concert, led by Aiden R. Carney, music director and conductor, will include a variety of music with something for everyone.

St. Bonaventure University (Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts)
Adults: $20.00 each, Students and children are admitted at no charge
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Southern Tier Symphony
234-254-2448
info@sotiersym.org
www.southerntiersymphony.org

Artist Group Info

Aidan R. Carney
info@sotiersym.org
southerntiersymph.org
St. Bonaventure University (Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts)
3261 W. State St.
Allegany, New York 14706
https://www.sbu.edu/life-at-sbu/arts-events/regina-a.-quick-center-for-the-arts