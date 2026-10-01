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Soup and Salad Dinner

Soup and Salad Dinner

Judy Densevich Memorial All You Can Eat Soup and Salad Dinner; Monday, October 26th at Bellefonte Knights of Columbus, 315 Stoney Batter, Bellefonte, PA 16823 (Up the hill from the Dollar General). Serving the public from 11AM-7PM, or until the soup runs out. Featuring at least 20 homemade soups, numerous salads, breads and plenty of homemade desserts. Cost is only $10 for eat in or take out. Quarts of soup are also available to-go for only $10. No advance tickets required, simply stop in and enjoy a great meal. You won't find a better deal anywhere! Benefits the Bellefonte Knights of Columbus.

Bellefonte Knights of Columbus
$10
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Bellefonte Knights of Columbus
bellefonteknightsofcolumbus@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

bellefonteknightsofcolumbus@gmail.com
Bellefonte Knights of Columbus
315 Stoney Batter
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
bellefonteknightsofcolumbus@gmail.com