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Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday

🎉🛍️ Join us downtown on Saturday, November 28, for Small Business Saturday!

🎄✨ Stop by the Corner Room to visit with members of the DID team and learn how you can enter for a chance to win a gift card! 🎁💳

👧🧒 Bringing the kiddos along? Be sure to stop by their table for a little holiday surprise, just for them! 🎅🎁❄️

🏙️❤️ Come explore downtown, support our local businesses, and enjoy a little extra holiday cheer along the way! ☕🎄✨

🛍️ Shop small, shop local, and we'll see you downtown! ❤️🎉🎁

In front of The Corner Room
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Downtown State College Improvement District
814-238-7004
dsc@downtownstatecollege.com
http://www.downtownstatecollege.com
In front of The Corner Room
100 W Beaver Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801