🎉🛍️ Join us downtown on Saturday, November 28, for Small Business Saturday!

🎄✨ Stop by the Corner Room to visit with members of the DID team and learn how you can enter for a chance to win a gift card! 🎁💳

👧🧒 Bringing the kiddos along? Be sure to stop by their table for a little holiday surprise, just for them! 🎅🎁❄️

🏙️❤️ Come explore downtown, support our local businesses, and enjoy a little extra holiday cheer along the way! ☕🎄✨

🛍️ Shop small, shop local, and we'll see you downtown! ❤️🎉🎁

