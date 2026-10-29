Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday
🎉🛍️ Join us downtown on Saturday, November 28, for Small Business Saturday!
🎄✨ Stop by the Corner Room to visit with members of the DID team and learn how you can enter for a chance to win a gift card! 🎁💳
👧🧒 Bringing the kiddos along? Be sure to stop by their table for a little holiday surprise, just for them! 🎅🎁❄️
🏙️❤️ Come explore downtown, support our local businesses, and enjoy a little extra holiday cheer along the way! ☕🎄✨
🛍️ Shop small, shop local, and we'll see you downtown! ❤️🎉🎁
In front of The Corner Room
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown State College Improvement District
814-238-7004
dsc@downtownstatecollege.com
In front of The Corner Room
100 W Beaver AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801