Slow Down and Look: Visual Engagement Strategies to Enhance Student Learning

Event Space | Level 1

Discover how slow looking and object-based learning can enhance student learning across disciplines! Join the Palmer Museum of Art and the Schreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence for a workshop to explore object-based learning strategies in support of your curricular goals. The workshop will provide experience in slow looking exercises, shared-inquiry models, visual thinking strategies, and activity-based learning modalities to promote curiosity, observation, descriptive language, and visual literacy.

