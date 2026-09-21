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Slow Down and Look: Visual Engagement Strategies to Enhance Student Learning

Slow Down and Look: Visual Engagement Strategies to Enhance Student Learning

Event Space | Level 1

Discover how slow looking and object-based learning can enhance student learning across disciplines! Join the Palmer Museum of Art and the Schreyer Institute for Teaching Excellence for a workshop to explore object-based learning strategies in support of your curricular goals. The workshop will provide experience in slow looking exercises, shared-inquiry models, visual thinking strategies, and activity-based learning modalities to promote curiosity, observation, descriptive language, and visual literacy.

Palmer Museum of Art
02:00 PM - 03:15 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
https://palmermuseum.psu.edu/