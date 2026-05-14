Simple, Sustainable, and Powerfully Delicious Meals with Sana Javeri Kadri and Asha Loupy

Join us as we chat with Sana Javeri Kadri and Asha Loupy about The Diaspora Spice Co. Cookbook, which celebrates beautiful, simple, and seasonal cooking with 85 recipes adapted from India and Sri Lanka’s best family spice farms.

Diaspora Spice Co. sources the most flavorful, fresh spices in the world from 150 regenerative farms across South Asia—from elders, indigenous communities, young changemakers, and brilliant multi-generational farming families across India and Sri Lanka who are leading the way in sustainable and climate change–resistant agriculture. Filled with culinary storytelling, The Diaspora Spice Co. Cookbook highlights these farmers and their spices with profiles and evocative photography, plus 85 recipes for simple, seasonal, and powerfully delicious meals.

CEO and founder Sana Javeri Kadri and recipe writer Asha Loupy realized that eating with the people who grow our spices unveils a whole new dimension in our cooking. Adapted for a global pantry, these recipes share the warmth of true South Asian home cooking at its truest and tastiest.

Sana and Asha also note which recipes are the most beginner friendly, freezer friendly, good for a dinner party menu (like a Diwali feast!), and which lend themselves to be pantry building blocks, all for a super easy-to-navigate cookbook.

Register now to learn more about Diaspora Spice Co., the progressive spice company rooted in flavor and equity.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4628

Join us LIVE for a chance to win a copy of The Diaspora Spice Co. Cookbook! The giveaway link will be in the Resources area under the broadcast screen during the live event. Please ensure you are watching on your library's webpage for the chance to participate.

About the Author:

Sana Javeri Kadri is the founder and CEO of Diaspora Co., a farm-to-table spice company that puts equity, transparency, and high-quality products at its forefront. Sana founded the company in 2017 with just a turmeric blend; now her company sources 30 single origin spices from across 150 farms across India and Sri Lanka. A third-generation native of Mumbai, she now lives in Oakland, California.

Asha Loupy is a recipe developer and writer with more than a decade of experience in the specialty food industry, from cheese monger to grocery buyer and e-commerce manager. She’s written for Bon Appétit, Food52, Epicurious, and more. She’s based in Oakland, California.

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