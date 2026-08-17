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Silent Disco at The Arboretum

Silent Disco at The Arboretum

Dance to your own beat at our Silent Disco party! Grab a pair of glowing wireless headphones, flip between multiple live DJ channels, and dance the night away with your friends. You control the volume, you control the music. The only thing you aren’t in charge of is how you experience the beauty of nature unfolding all around you.

This free, drop-in event is open to all ages!

The Arboretum at Penn State
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
http://arboretum.psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu