Join us in a Shaver’s Creek tradition of holiday wreath making!

Attendees will have the opportunity to build their wreaths from an array of locally foraged materials (including greens, grasses and finishings from the Shaver’s Creek land). We’ll split our time gathering desired materials under an outdoor pavilion and crafting by a wood stove in an indoor classroom; please dress accordingly.

Each session will include approximately 30 minutes of instruction and 2 hours of crafting. ***There will be two sessions - one at 10 am and one at 2 pm.***

We’re excited to share the holiday spirit with the community! Warm beverages, baked goods, and festive tunes will be provided.

Cost: $35 (non-refundable)

Registration is required

Space is limited to 12 participants

All minors must be accompanied and supervised by an adult

