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Sew It Forward II

Sew It Forward II

AAUW State College is inviting you to attend our second free sewing workshop. If you attended our first one and would like to continue the sewing and community or if you’re joining us for the first time and have no experience, we welcome you to try something new and make connections. We recommend having a machine in working order and bringing a project in progress. We’ll also have a few extra machines and materials to practice on. Spots are limited so please register here soon!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSek-Rd_OgTCkNDDb7jmQemHzxGnN0JOgYuseuvLAY-6VQ1xKw/viewform

State College Borough Building Community Room
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

AAUW State College Branch
info@aauwstatecollege.org
https://aauwstatecollege.org/

Artist Group Info

dina.liberatore@gmail.com
State College Borough Building Community Room
243 S Allen St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801