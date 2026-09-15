Sew It Forward II

AAUW State College is inviting you to attend our second free sewing workshop. If you attended our first one and would like to continue the sewing and community or if you’re joining us for the first time and have no experience, we welcome you to try something new and make connections. We recommend having a machine in working order and bringing a project in progress. We’ll also have a few extra machines and materials to practice on. Spots are limited so please register here soon!

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