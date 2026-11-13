SERRV Gift Shop of International Handcrafts and Fair Trade Foods
SERRV Gift Shop of International Handcrafts and Fair Trade Foods
Support Fair Trade with purchases of items produced by artisans and farmers around the world. Choose from a wide variety of crafts including pottery, jewelry, baskets, textiles, glass, wood, and metal crafts, as well as coffees, teas, chocolates and other foods.
Faith United Church of Christ
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 03:00 PM
Event Supported By
Faith United Church of Christ
814-237-3904
faithuccsc@gmail.com
Faith United Church of Christ
300 E College AveSTATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania 16801