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September Atrium Exhibit at the Gallery Shop in Lemont

September Atrium Exhibit at the Gallery Shop in Lemont

Gavin Glenney
Kari Roslund

Gavin Glenney
Inspired by seeing his grandfather’s woodturning pieces displayed in his childhood home, Gavin has enjoyed wood turning for over thirty years. He works primarily with native species, concentrating on making utilitarian pieces while accentuating the natural figuring and unique characteristics of the wood. The process begins by roughing out green wood into bowl blanks that are then sealed and stored for drying. After months of storage, the bowls are turned again to final shape, sanded, and finished.

Kari Roslund
In this limited series entitled Woven Wings & Wildflowers, fiber artist Kari Roslund explores the relationship between structure and nature through richly layered textile compositions. Reclaimed woven wool textiles, thoughtfully arranged in bold geometric patterns, establish an architectural foundation that is contrasted by delicately needle-felted birds and native wildflowers. This juxtaposition of repurposed textile traditions with organic forms creates a visual dialogue between human craftsmanship and the natural world.

Gallery Shop in Lemont
10:30 AM - 05:30 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.

Event Supported By

Gallery Shop
8148670442
galleryshop824@gmail.com
www.gallery-shop.com
Gallery Shop in Lemont
824 Pike Street
Lemont, Pennsylvania 16851
(814) 867-0442
info@gallery-shop.com
http://www.gallery-schop.com