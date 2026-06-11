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Sensory-Friendly Hours at the Palmer

Sensory-Friendly Hours at the Palmer

Join us in the galleries during designated Sensory-Friendly Hours for a more relaxed and comfortable visit. During these times, we adjust the environment by dimming gallery lighting and turning off audio on gallery tablets when no tours are scheduled. While all visitors are welcome, these sessions are especially appropriate for individuals with sensory sensitivities, for neurodivergent visitors, disabled visitors, or anyone who prefers a calmer museum experience.

Palmer Museum of Art.
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Palmer Museum of Art.
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://www.palmermuseum.psu.edu
Palmer Museum of Art.
650 Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu
http://palmermuseum.psu.edu/