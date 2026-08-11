Sensory-Friendly Hours
Sensory-Friendly Hours
Join us in the galleries during designated Sensory-Friendly Hours for a more relaxed and comfortable visit. During these times, we adjust the environment by dimming gallery lighting and turning off audio on gallery tablets when no tours are scheduled. While all visitors are welcome, these sessions are especially appropriate for individuals with sensory sensitivities, for neurodivergent visitors, disabled visitors, or anyone who prefers a calmer museum experience
Palmer Museum of Art
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu