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Senior Speed Puzzling Tournament at Juniper Village at Brookline!

Senior Speed Puzzling Tournament at Juniper Village at Brookline!

Join us at Juniper Village at Brookline for our 2nd 65+ speed puzzling tournament with Happy Valley Puzzles!

Teams will race to assemble a 200-piece puzzle, and the top three finishers will win special prizes!

To participate:

Register your team name and members (up to 4 individuals) via the QR code by July 10th
Report to the Willows Dining Room before 2:00 PM on July 15th to check in and prepare for battle!
Guests are kindly asked to RSVP by 7/10. You can RSVP in 3 ways:

Call (814) 235-2041,
Fill out the QR code, or
Email caitlin.rokavec@junipercommunities.com
Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living is located at 1930 Cliffside Drive, State College, PA 16801. For more information, please call (814) 680-3690 or visit www.juniperbrookline.com.

Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living
Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living
1930 Cliffside Drive
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814-680-390
http://juniperbrookline.com