Senior Speed Puzzling Tournament at Juniper Village at Brookline!

Join us at Juniper Village at Brookline for our 2nd 65+ speed puzzling tournament with Happy Valley Puzzles!

Teams will race to assemble a 200-piece puzzle, and the top three finishers will win special prizes!

To participate:

Register your team name and members (up to 4 individuals) via the QR code by July 10th

Report to the Willows Dining Room before 2:00 PM on July 15th to check in and prepare for battle!

Guests are kindly asked to RSVP by 7/10. You can RSVP in 3 ways:

Call (814) 235-2041,

Fill out the QR code, or

Email caitlin.rokavec@junipercommunities.com

Juniper Village at Brookline Senior Living is located at 1930 Cliffside Drive, State College, PA 16801. For more information, please call (814) 680-3690 or visit www.juniperbrookline.com.