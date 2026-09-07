Seguimos siendo cultura... Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibition

Join us for the opening of the month long "...Seguimos Siendo Cultura Art Exhibit"! Being Latinx means carrying our roots with pride, honoring those who are no longer with us but who live on in every tradition, every dish, every song. It also means recognizing the beauty we leave behind in the lives of others. Discover masterful portraits of community members, real traditional costumes, and an leave an offer on the community altar for our ancestors.