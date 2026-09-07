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Seguimos siendo cultura... Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibition

Seguimos siendo cultura... Hispanic Heritage Art Exhibition

Join us for the opening of the month long "...Seguimos Siendo Cultura Art Exhibit"! Being Latinx means carrying our roots with pride, honoring those who are no longer with us but who live on in every tradition, every dish, every song. It also means recognizing the beauty we leave behind in the lives of others. Discover masterful portraits of community members, real traditional costumes, and an leave an offer on the community altar for our ancestors.

3 Dots Downtown
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Latin Vibe
hvlatinfestival@gmail.com
http://happyvalleylatinfestival.org/

Artist Group Info

Helen Velásquez Martínez
info@hvmfinearts.com
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938‬
info@3dotsdowntown.com
https://3dotsdowntown.com