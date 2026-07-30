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Seed to Handmade Art: Growing and Crafting with Gourds

Seed to Handmade Art: Growing and Crafting with Gourds

Part One of our three-part series, "Growing Gourds" will focus on selecting and starting seeds, optimum growing conditions, pollination, and harvesting gourds.

Hollidaysburg Area Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Penn State Master Gardeners of Blair County
8149405989
blairmg@psu.edu
https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/blair

Artist Group Info

Cathy Schwartz
crs80@psu.edu
Hollidaysburg Area Public Library
1 Furnace Road
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-5961