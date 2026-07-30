Seed to Handmade Art: Growing and Crafting with Gourds
Seed to Handmade Art: Growing and Crafting with Gourds
Part One of our three-part series, "Growing Gourds" will focus on selecting and starting seeds, optimum growing conditions, pollination, and harvesting gourds.
Hollidaysburg Area Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Master Gardeners of Blair County
8149405989
blairmg@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
Cathy Schwartz
crs80@psu.edu
Hollidaysburg Area Public Library
1 Furnace RoadHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-5961