School Supply Drive
School Supply Drive
Donate school supplies for children in local schools to use during the 2026-2027 school year! Supplies will be distributed to children at Bellefonte Library’s Back to School BINGO event on August 18.
Donated items must be new and they can be dropped off at the Bellefonte Library during business hours until August 17 at 5pm. Backpacks, water bottles and lunch bags are the most desired items.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516