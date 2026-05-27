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SCASD Support Staff Job Fair

Students on a State College Area School District transportation department school bus August 30, 2018.

SCASD Support Staff Job Fair

Save the date! All members of the community are invited to attend our open job fair on June 17.

The State College Area School District is looking to fill numerous open positions as we prepare for the 2026-2027 school year. If you have a desire to work in the education field, we’re looking for you!

We are seeking paraprofessionals, bus drivers, substitute teachers, athletics, food service and CEEL staff, as well as custodians. Our district has a stellar reputation for being an outstanding place to work and offers some of the most competitive wages and benefits in Centre County.

Bring your resume because you’ll be introduced to hiring managers and administrators looking for employees. Of course, you will also have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about all the available job opportunities.
Details

The Support Staff Job Fair will be held Wednesday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Panorama Village Administrative Center. Please come at any time throughout the day.

Learn more about all the open positions on our job opportunities website. If you have questions, please contact Human Resources at 814-231-1051 or email us at hr@scasd.org.

Panorama Village Administrative Center
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

State College Area School District
info@scasd.org
https://www.scasd.org/

Artist Group Info

n/a
info@scasd.org
n/a
Panorama Village Administrative Center
240 Villa Crest Drive
State college, Pennsylvania 16801
814-231-1049
humanresources@scasd.org
https://scasd.schoolspring.com/