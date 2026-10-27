Sashiko for Beginners: Simple Stitching
Sashiko for Beginners: Simple Stitching
Join us in the Palmer Studio Classroom and discover the mindful art of traditional functional embroidery. In this hands-on workshop, you will learn beginner Sashiko, a timeless stitching technique that combines geometric beauty with practical durability. Perfect for the novice sewist, this class guides you through the process of creating a beautiful, hand-stitched fabric piece to take home.
This event is for adults (18+).
Cost: $25 ($20 for Penn State students and Arboretum volunteers)
The Arboretum at Penn State
$20-$25
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu