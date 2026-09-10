Safeguarding Democracy: Addressing Risks to the 2026 Midterm Elections

Thursday, October 29, 4:00 p.m. Sutliff Auditorium, 118, Lewis Katz Building

As the 2026 midterms approach, The McCourtney Institute for Democracy is thrilled to have election security expert Chris Krebs join us to discuss election security and its implications for a healthy democracy. He previously served as the first director of the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

In that role, Krebs oversaw CISA’s efforts to manage risk to the nation’s businesses and government agencies, bringing together partners to collectively defend against cyber and physical threats. At CISA, Krebs also pioneered the Rumor Control program, which was designed to counter disinformation campaigns.

Before serving as CISA Director, Krebs served in various roles at the Department of Homeland Security, responsible for a range of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and national resilience issues. He also served in the George W. Bush Administration, advising DHS leadership on domestic and international risk management and public-private partnership initiatives.

Krebs is a CBS News contributor, as well as the founding partner of Krebs Stamos Group.

This event is co-sponsored by the College of Information Sciences and Technology and School of International Affairs.