Rumble & Scream Presents A Ukrainian Polyphonic Singing Workshop

Rumble & Scream Presents: A WORKSHOP IN UKRAINIAN VILLAGE POLYPHONIC SINGING

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2026 from 6 PM - 9 PM

Free to attend and open to all! No experience in singing or Ukrainian required.

Workshop will be followed by a Rumble & Scream performance featuring special guests Asia Mieleszko and Max Temnogorod of Philadelphia-based bands Medukha and Ensemble Verba!

About the Artists:

Rumble & Scream is a post-industrial folk-rock band from Holy Crick, Pennsylkrainia. On stage as a duo, they mix electric guitars and banjos with drums, often spiced with synthesizers and environmental samples to bring the noise or set the scene accordingly. Frontman Lattimore Scream (performed by J.T. Temchack), a third-generation Ukrainian-American hillbillibrettist-bard, often tells his family folklore in place of stage banter through monologues and narrative poetry.

You’ll leave saying: Slava Pennsylkrainia! Glory to Holy Crick!

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Joanna (Asia) Mieleszko is a singer, conductor, protector of the (very) old, and pioneer of the daringly new. She thinks of her life as a series of side-quests.

A classically trained vocalist with one foot in Eastern European folk traditions and the other in experimental music, she spends much of her time collecting songs, chasing strange sounds, and figuring out how old stories fit into modern life. Along the way, she's premiered works by living composers at festivals and institutions including the Arizona Opera, the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Music Media and Technology, Lincoln Center, SHE Festival of Women in Music, the Ukrainian Contemporary Music Festival, the Cortona Sessions, and New Music on the Point, all while continuing to study and perform traditional village music. With her band, Medukha, she was a New Jersey Folk Festival 2023/24 Artist-in-Residence, where they developed Across Tongues, an audio-visual interrogation of immigration, language, and third-culture identity. That project received its second performance at O+ Festival in Kingston, NY.

A career highlight was directing the NYC-based Ukrainian Village Voices, culminating in performances and workshops at the 2023 Smithsonian Folklife Festival. She is currently a recipient of a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts grant supporting her ongoing research and teaching of Ukrainian village singing traditions and otherwise regularly performs with the Philadelphia-based Ukrainian trio, Ensemble Verba.

When she's not making music, you can find her photographing concerts and otherwise writing about cities and infrastructure.

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When Kyiv-born, Brooklyn-raised Maksim (Max) Temnogorod isn’t coding, he’s likely making music. As a former member of Ukrainian Village Voices, Max was one of four singers to have participated in the 2021 Koliadky Reimagined project, a genre-bending collaboration threading Ukrainian village polyphony and contemporary composition sponsored by Razom for Ukraine. He spent part of 2023 workshopping an immersive performance of Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors in North Adams, Massachusetts as part of the Chase Hill Artist Residency and Floating Tower Theatre and was a 2023/24 New Jersey Folk Festival Artist-in-Residence with his band, Medukha. Today, Max performs with the Philadelphia-based Ensemble Verba. Outside of making music, Max is a software engineer and makes all sorts of beautiful things out of recycled wood.

Master Artist Mieleszko with apprentice Temchack of Rumble & Scream received a 2025-26 Apprenticeship in Folk and Traditional Arts from the Pennsylvania Creative Industries. (aka: PA Council of the Arts).