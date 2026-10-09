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Reading and Book Signing with author, Molly McCloy

Reading and Book Signing with author, Molly McCloy

Molly McCloy, a writer and storyteller from Tucson, AZ, will read from her new memoir titled Nine Grudges: The Spiteful Origins of the Happiest Dyke on Earth. The event will take place at Webster's Bookstore and Cafe on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:00 PM.

Webster's Bookstore Cafe.
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

Molly McCloy
molly.mccloy@gmail.com
https://mollymccloy.com/
Webster's Bookstore Cafe.
133 E. Beaver Avenue
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 272-1410
elaine@webstersbooksandcafe.com
http://webstersbooksandcafe.com