R&B Night: An Evening of Music, Fun & Giving Back to Support Stormbreak Foster Home
R&B Night: An Evening of Music, Fun & Giving Back to Support Stormbreak Foster Home
Get ready to cruise, groove, and vibe to your favorite R&B hits at the upcoming R&B Night on Saturday, hosted by the community service organization of Alpha Epsilon Eta Omega -- a graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Saturday November 21, 2026
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Boalsburg Fire Company
113 E Pine St
Boalsburg, PA 16827
This event will benefit the girls at Stormbreak Foster Home, in State College, PA.
We encourage you to invite your friends and family to join us for an evening of fun, games, and music.
For those who are unable to attend, feel free to use the donation option to support the community of State College.
Boalsburg Fire Hall
$30
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. -- The Alpha Epsilon Eta Omega Chapter
814-531-5035
AEHOprograms@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
bef136@psu.edu
Boalsburg Fire Hall
113 East Pine StreetBoalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814 880-6762
raltamura@comcast.net