R&B Night: An Evening of Music, Fun & Giving Back to Support Stormbreak Foster Home

Get ready to cruise, groove, and vibe to your favorite R&B hits at the upcoming R&B Night on Saturday, hosted by the community service organization of Alpha Epsilon Eta Omega -- a graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Saturday November 21, 2026

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Boalsburg Fire Company

113 E Pine St

Boalsburg, PA 16827

This event will benefit the girls at Stormbreak Foster Home, in State College, PA.

We encourage you to invite your friends and family to join us for an evening of fun, games, and music.

For those who are unable to attend, feel free to use the donation option to support the community of State College.