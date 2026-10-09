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Puzzle Challenge

Puzzle Challenge

Sign up now for Schlow’s first puzzle competition! Each team has two hours to complete a 500-piece puzzle, and the first team to finish will win a prize!

Max team size is 4.
Only one member of the team needs to register--please put the number of players on your team (and a Team Name, if you like!) in the 'Notes and Special Needs' section of our form
The competition will start at 2pm.
Love puzzles but don’t feel like competing? We will have a come-and-go community puzzle station.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5026

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events