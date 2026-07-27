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Public Lands Day

Public Lands Day

Help beautify Black Moshannon State Park. Projects include painting, trail maintenance, litter pickup, and debris removal. Lunch will be provided. Free camping is available that weekend for those that help from 9 am to 1 pm. Please contact the Black Moshannon State Park Office at 814-342-5960 or email blackmoshannonee@pa.gov for the camping
All volunteers will need to sign up on the new system at: Become a Volunteer with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Conservation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. An individual profile will need to be created.
Check the Black Moshannon State Park Facebook page or the DCNR calendar of events for updates!!!
Supported by the Friends of Black Moshannon, a chapter of Pennsylvania Parks & Forest Foundation (PPFF), a 501(c) Non-Profit Organization

Black Moshannon State Park
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Black Moshannon State Park
814-342-5960
nrspblmo@pa.gov

Artist Group Info

gdbrooks2@verizon.net
Black Moshannon State Park
4216 Beaver Rd
Philipsburg, Pennsylvania 16866-9519
https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dcnr/recreation/where-to-go/state-parks/find-a-park/black-moshannon-state-park.html