PSU Family Weekend: Meet the Museum Drop-In Tour

Curious about the Palmer Museum of Art? Join a Palmer guide for an introduction to the museum's collections, exhibitions, and spaces. Discover highlights from across the galleries, learn about the stories behind selected artworks, and explore how the museum serves as a center for learning, creativity, and community at Penn State and beyond. Perfect for first-time visitors and returning guests alike, this drop-in tour offers an opportunity to get to know the Palmer and its world-class collection while exploring current exhibitions.