PSU Family Weekend: Discover the Palmer Museum of Art

Get to know the Palmer Museum of Art along with the Penn State students who help make it a vibrant place for learning, creativity, and community. Explore the museum’s world-class collections and special exhibitions, including Dreaming American Futures: Invitational 250, featuring art by Penn State students, faculty, staff, and the local community. Enjoy hands-on artmaking activities, gallery experiences, art talks, and opportunities to learn about projects developed by Palmer interns, student employees, and volunteers. From program development to supporting exhibitions, collections, and visitor engagement, students play an important role in shaping the museum experience. Join us for an afternoon of art, conversation, and behind-the-scenes stories while exploring the Palmer’s exhibitions and collections.