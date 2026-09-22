PSAs and Ambassadors: Art Beats
PSAs and Ambassadors: Art Beats
Join our amazing volunteer community, Palmer Student Ambassadors (PSAs) and Ambassadors, for an engaging afternoon of conversation and connection. Together, we'll explore selected artworks through informal discussions and shared perspectives, celebrating the many ways art inspires dialogue, curiosity, and community.
Palmer Museum of Art
03:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Palmer Museum of Art
650 Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-7673
palmerinfo@psu.edu