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Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes

Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes

August 12th - September 12th
Wed- Saturdays 1-5:00 PM.
Artist Reception September 12th.

"Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes," work by 3AM Gray: Beautiful Chaotic Decay.

First exhibition of works of art described as "found and altered object assemblages." Found, altered, manufactured, biological and hand-made elements compose each decaying puzzle. Themes of aging, weathering, rusting, breaking, dying and ultimately, decaying, get explored with a quiet, fragile disconnection that reflects the landscape of the artist's experiences in very tiny spaces.

Allegheny Mountain Arts
Every week through Sep 12, 2026.
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Allegheny Mountain Arts
(814) 598-2713
allegheny@duck.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Di3t4ABSB/

Artist Group Info

3 AM Gray
indubiousierbattle@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582529905551
Allegheny Mountain Arts
181 Main Street
Bradford, Pennsylvania 16701-1982
814-598-2713
allegheny@duck.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1Di3t4ABSB/