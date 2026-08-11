Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes
Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes
August 12th - September 12th
Wed- Saturdays 1-5:00 PM.
Artist Reception September 12th.
"Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes," work by 3AM Gray: Beautiful Chaotic Decay.
First exhibition of works of art described as "found and altered object assemblages." Found, altered, manufactured, biological and hand-made elements compose each decaying puzzle. Themes of aging, weathering, rusting, breaking, dying and ultimately, decaying, get explored with a quiet, fragile disconnection that reflects the landscape of the artist's experiences in very tiny spaces.
Allegheny Mountain Arts
Every week through Sep 12, 2026.
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Allegheny Mountain Arts
(814) 598-2713
allegheny@duck.com
Artist Group Info
3 AM Gray
indubiousierbattle@gmail.com
Allegheny Mountain Arts
181 Main StreetBradford, Pennsylvania 16701-1982
814-598-2713
allegheny@duck.com