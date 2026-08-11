August 12th - September 12th

Wed- Saturdays 1-5:00 PM.

Artist Reception September 12th.

"Pretty Things In Pretty Boxes," work by 3AM Gray: Beautiful Chaotic Decay.

First exhibition of works of art described as "found and altered object assemblages." Found, altered, manufactured, biological and hand-made elements compose each decaying puzzle. Themes of aging, weathering, rusting, breaking, dying and ultimately, decaying, get explored with a quiet, fragile disconnection that reflects the landscape of the artist's experiences in very tiny spaces.