Preserving Land for the Public Good: Arc of Justice Film Screening, Panel, and Community Conversation

Free Film Screening, Panel, & Community Discussion about Preserving Land for the Public Good.

https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5071

Join the State College Community Land Trust (SCCLT) for a screening of 'Arc of Justice: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of a Beloved Community', a documentary about the first community land trust in the United States and the connection between land ownership and opportunity.

Following the film, local experts from Clearwater Conservancy, Mount Nittany Conservancy, Centre County Housing and Land Trust, and Centre County Farmland Trust will join a panel discussion exploring how land preservation, conservation, and stewardship can serve the public good and create lasting opportunities for our communities.

This event celebrates SCCLT’s 30th anniversary and will also feature Home Is Where the Art Is, a traveling exhibit pairing local artists with SCCLT homeowners to explore the meaning of home and community.