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Prabaṅdha Gāna : Music of Medieval India

Prabaṅdha Gāna : Music of Medieval India

I am Phalgun from SIMA, a Penn State Registered Student organization and we are organizing our musical production called Prabaṅdha Gāna. It will be a unique recital of Early Indian Music, featuring newly composed music. The venue is at HUB Flex Theatre on Penn State Campus. Would you please add it to your events calendar? It may be of interest to your audience.

I have also attached our poster to this event!

Thank you

Phalgun

Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center
8
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Society for Indian Music, Penn State University
8148529447
sima.psu@gmail.com
https://www.simaarts.org/#connect

Artist Group Info

Members of PSU SIMA
sima.psu@gmail.com
https://www.simaarts.org
Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center