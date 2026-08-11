Pollution to Solution - Saving 86,000 miles of Pa Waterways Film Series and Resource Fair

August 11, 2026

MEDIA CONTACTS: Pam Root-Baechle (814) 931-8588 mswpam@atlanticbb.net

Patty Betar (814) 937-3822

Local Citizens Plan Outreach to Showcase the Importance of Water

Altoona, PA – “Pollution to Solution – Saving 86,000 miles of PA Waterways”, a film series to be shown on Saturday, September 12, 2026 from 1 to 5 PM at the Devorris Downtown Center, Altoona PA. The goal, for this series, is to give information and tools to all of those who attend, so they too can realize the benefits of caring for one of our most valuable resources, WATER. With good water, communities can draw new industry, promote outdoor activities, and encourage tourism in our area. The intention is to promote the beauty of this place we call HOME.

Admission is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided.

Doors will open at 1 PM to allow visitors to interact with local exhibitors with missions to promote resources conservation and recreation to include: Blair County Conservation District/NatureWorksPark; John Kennedy Chapter of Trout Unlimited; Interfaith Power and Light; Foundation of PA Watersheds; Green Forests Work, Little Juniata River Association and more. Follow the Conservation District’s facebook and Instagram for updates of the participants.

Five films will be shown at the Devorris Downtown Center at 1431 Twelfth Avenue on September 12, 2026 from 2 to 4 PM.

Films being offered include: Three Ocean Advocates (New Day Films); Downstream (Point Park University); A River Reborn (Mangrove Media) and The Story of Bottled Water (Story of Stuff - Free Range Studios) and Bag It (New Day Films). “We are excited to showcase two local (Western PA and the Little Conemaugh River) success stories, which are not that different from Blair County” said Pam Root-Baechle, one of the organizers of the event. “Pennsylvania and our 86,000 miles of streams ranks second only to Alaska in stream miles per state in the United States” that’s something to be proud of and to protect as a resource” said Root-Baechle.

The event is being hosted by Penn State Altoona and the sponsors are the Shaped by Faith Initiative of the Central Pennsylvania Episcopal Diocese and NatureWorksPark, a division of the Blair County Conservation District.

