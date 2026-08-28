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Poetry & More Open Mic

Poetry & More Open Mic

Calling all local poets and creative types! Join us to present your own compositions and talents. Find us on the 2nd floor, at the top of the steps.

Registration is not required, but registered speakers will get preference in order. Walk-ups will be fit in as time allows.

*The event continues after the library closes at 8pm. Visitors are asked to park in the above ground lot.

Schlow Centre Region Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events