Pennsylvania Women and Their Fight for the Vote

Join us at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, for an evening exploring the history of Pennsylvania women’s fight for the vote and the remarkable story of the Justice Bell.

The program will feature a screening of the 19-minute documentary Finding Justice: The Untold Story of Women’s Fight for the Vote, followed by a Q&A with Amanda Owen, the film’s writer and director and executive director of the Justice Bell Foundation.

Part present-day detective story and part historical account, Finding Justice tells the story of a group of women and the one-ton bronze bell that became a celebrated symbol of the women’s suffrage movement.

Owen will also discuss her new book, The Justice Bell: Tracing the Journey of a Forgotten Symbol. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase.

The event is free and open to the public.