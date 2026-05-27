Pennsylvania Prison Society Webinar: What’s Involved in Becoming an Official Visitor

Informational Webinar June 15

The Pennsylvania Prison Society (https://www.prisonsociety.org ) founded in 1787, is Pennsylvania's only independent monitor of prisons and jails, and the only organization in the state with legal authority to visit any person or jail. The mission of the Pennsylvania Prison Society is to promote the health, safety, and dignity of people in prison. Centre County Chapter volunteers visit incarcerated people at SCI Benner and the Centre County Correctional Facility. We seek to mitigate the trauma of incarceration by assisting individuals in prison. Most people in prison will return to their communities impacted by the experience of incarceration. How they are treated matters. We work to shine a light on systemic issues statewide and in Centre County by providing the public, elected officials, and administrators with first-hand reports and honest information. We advocate for improvements for individuals and for systemic changes.

We have an immediate need for prisoner monitors. Prison Monitors, or Official Visitors, assist with a variety of issues ranging from denial of appropriate medical treatment to requests for visits from concerned family members. They visit one-on-one (either in person or virtually) with incarcerated people who are experiencing problems and elevate concerns directly with staff or with others who may be able to help when conditions impact health and safety.

Contact local volunteers at CentreCountyPPS@gmail.com to learn more and to register for the Webinar on June 15 at 6 PM. If you are unavailable on that date but interested, please let us know so we can alert you to another webinar to be scheduled in the near future.