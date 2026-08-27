Pennsylvania Folk Gathering
Pennsylvania Folk Gathering
The Pennsylvania Folk Gathering is a wonderful weekend of playing, singing, jamming, dancing, and listening to folk music. There are activities for all levels from non-musicians to advanced players, and all ages from mature children through adults are welcome. Come and enjoy the friendly, relaxed setting at a beautiful camp. Workshops, two concerts, two dances, and lots of formal and informal opportunities to jam. Some events are free; others require a fee.
Camp Blue Diamond
$87-$130
04:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Huntingdon County Arts Council
(814) 643-6220
info@huntingdoncountyarts.com
Camp Blue Diamond
4013 Blue, Diamond StreetPetersburg, Pennsylvania 16669