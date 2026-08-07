Penn State University Women's Club Fall Reception
Penn State University Women's Club Fall Reception
Kick off into Fall with the Penn State University Women's Club reception. All current members, guests and those interested in finding out about the exciting things that are planned for the coming club year. Interest Groups information and sign-ups will also be available.
Wyndham Garden State College
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State University Womens Club
Wyndham Garden State College
310 Elks Club Rd.Boalsburg, Pennsylvania 16827
814-466-2255