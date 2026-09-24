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Penn State Observatory stargazing

Penn State Observatory stargazing

If the weather stays clear, the telescopes on the roof of Davey Lab will be open for stargazing sponsored by Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics undergraduate and graduate students.

Event is free and open to everyone / all ages. Doors open at 8:30pm, and we will stay open until folks are done observing (usually 10:00 - 11:00pm).

More information here: https://science.psu.edu/astro/public-outreach/stargazing

Davey Lab
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Penn State Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics
8148650418
cxp137@psu.edu
https://science.psu.edu/astro/public-outreach/stargazing
Davey Lab
Davey Lab, Pollock Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802