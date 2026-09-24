Penn State Observatory stargazing
Penn State Observatory stargazing
If the weather stays clear, the telescopes on the roof of Davey Lab will be open for stargazing sponsored by Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics undergraduate and graduate students.
Event is free and open to everyone / all ages. Doors open at 8:30pm, and we will stay open until folks are done observing (usually 10:00 - 11:00pm).
More information here: https://science.psu.edu/astro/public-outreach/stargazing
Davey Lab
08:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics
8148650418
cxp137@psu.edu
Davey Lab
Davey Lab, Pollock RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802