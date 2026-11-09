Penn State Altoona University Jazz Band

Penn State Altoona’s University Jazz Band will perform Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Paul R. and Margery Wolf Kuhn Theatre of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. The performance is free and open to the public.

This concert features a varied selection of arrangements ranging from the sophisticated sounds of Duke Ellington to beloved Christmas carols and the intimate beauty of classic jazz ballads. It promises an appealing musical experience for jazz enthusiasts, music lovers, and anyone looking to celebrate the season through live music.

The student ensemble is directed by Josh Hillard, part-time instructor in music at Penn State Altoona.

For further information, call the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts at 814-949-5452.